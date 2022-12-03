Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,366 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $112.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,633 shares of company stock valued at $31,923,616 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

