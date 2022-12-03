Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 108,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 94,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SU. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

NYSE:SU opened at $31.94 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

