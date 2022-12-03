Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 138.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 47.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NFG stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.85. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

