Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 350.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Unum Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

