Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,820 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

