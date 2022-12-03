Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,124 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 4.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blooom Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $6.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.024 dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIRI. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

