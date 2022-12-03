Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,027 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 538.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $91.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.31.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

