Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 4,863 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,732 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,269,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644,320 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $953,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,667,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,524,000 after purchasing an additional 302,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $638,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AEM. Barclays lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

