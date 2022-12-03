Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes $564,000 Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,634 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 751,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,832,000 after purchasing an additional 581,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,728,000 after purchasing an additional 468,077 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $20,823,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 720,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,308,000 after acquiring an additional 317,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,637,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,232,000 after acquiring an additional 207,867 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

