Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes $565,000 Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 46,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $659.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACRE shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

