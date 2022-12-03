Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after buying an additional 893,231 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cintas by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,819,000 after buying an additional 98,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after buying an additional 92,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,452,000 after buying an additional 77,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $462.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $419.19 and a 200 day moving average of $404.81. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $463.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.70.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.