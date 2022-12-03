Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Marin lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.75. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $50.94.

