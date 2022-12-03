Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,613 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $251,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 228.4% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $299,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.13. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $51.40.

