Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 3,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (NYSEARCA:XDOC)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (NYSEARCA:XDOC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October by 15.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (NYSEARCA:XDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.