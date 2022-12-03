Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 3,829 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Wipro were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Wipro by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,830,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,757 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,657,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,931 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,800,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at $10,052,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,033,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,618,000 after purchasing an additional 509,102 shares during the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WIT opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WIT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

