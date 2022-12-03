Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 717 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Datadog were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $74.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,496.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.45 and a 12 month high of $186.28.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 710,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,392,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 710,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,392,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,094,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,027,096 shares of company stock worth $70,727,302 and sold 86,506 shares worth $7,057,756. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

