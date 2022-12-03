Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Shares in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on PCH. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.55.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $306.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 31st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.95 dividend. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

