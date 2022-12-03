Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in PPG Industries by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PPG. Barclays reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.83.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $137.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

