Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SRC opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $49.94.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.47%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.