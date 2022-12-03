Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,520.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $98.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $101.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.