Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,904 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hologic were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 638,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,257,000 after buying an additional 246,407 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 22,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,016,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,360,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.50 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $80.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.37.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

