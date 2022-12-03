Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 591 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

