Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 640 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ResMed were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,262,000 after acquiring an additional 875,001 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,705,000 after acquiring an additional 380,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,867,000 after purchasing an additional 310,980 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,848,017,000 after purchasing an additional 254,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in ResMed by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,362.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,879 shares in the company, valued at $22,873,117.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,815 shares of company stock worth $16,853,023. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $232.90 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $268.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.72 and its 200 day moving average is $220.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

