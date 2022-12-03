Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 15,930 Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $33.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.92.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 999,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,943,190 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.