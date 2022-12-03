Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in DaVita were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $124.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

