Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Logitech International were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOGI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Logitech International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Logitech International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,740,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,211,000 after purchasing an additional 372,459 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 62.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 718,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,887,000 after purchasing an additional 274,926 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Logitech International by 92.0% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 498,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,965,000 after purchasing an additional 238,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Logitech International by 123.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 317,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 175,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LOGI opened at $62.74 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $87.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average of $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.0023 per share. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 66 to CHF 60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

