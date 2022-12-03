Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 95.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 982.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH opened at $170.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.06. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $195.64.

VanEck Biotech ETF Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.