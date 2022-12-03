Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Align Technology stock opened at $198.41 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $688.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Stories

