Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.00.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $419.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $770.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

