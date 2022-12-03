Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sony Group were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Price Performance

Sony Group Company Profile

Shares of SONY stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $79.73. The company has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

