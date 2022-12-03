Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in IDEX were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEX Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $241.84 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $243.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.03 and its 200 day moving average is $203.71. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

