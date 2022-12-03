Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Science Applications International were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,143,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,875,000 after acquiring an additional 56,181 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,832,000 after acquiring an additional 636,805 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,085,000 after acquiring an additional 76,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.43.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $109.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.10. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

