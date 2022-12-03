Cetera Investment Advisers Has $376,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $44.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

