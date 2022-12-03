Cetera Investment Advisers Has $381,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,247 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ventas were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,565,000 after buying an additional 2,769,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,014,489,000 after buying an additional 1,448,270 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 20.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,796,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,129,000 after buying an additional 979,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 785.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 973,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,123,000 after buying an additional 863,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Dividend Announcement

NYSE:VTR opened at $46.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.36, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.