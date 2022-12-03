Cetera Investment Advisers Has $382,000 Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ABB were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABB shares. StockNews.com cut ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

NYSE ABB opened at $31.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. ABB had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

