Cetera Investment Advisers Has $385,000 Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,484 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sunrun were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 92.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $31,187.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,083.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $31,187.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,083.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $59,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,907,865.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,223 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,281 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Up 3.2 %

RUN stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.87 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Sunrun Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.