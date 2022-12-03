Cetera Investment Advisers Has $402,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,923.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,923.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $197,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,285.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,038 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EA stock opened at $132.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

