Cetera Investment Advisers Has $417,000 Stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth $237,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $26.67 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $31.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

