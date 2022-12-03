Cetera Investment Advisers Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $118.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.10, a current ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.47 and a 12-month high of $269.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.93 and its 200 day moving average is $105.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

