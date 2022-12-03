Cetera Investment Advisers Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $272.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.10. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,167 shares of company stock worth $41,666,774 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

