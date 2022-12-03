Cetera Investment Advisers Has $434,000 Stock Position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTH. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $16,612,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 183.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTH stock opened at $126.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.30. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.34.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

