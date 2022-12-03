Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILCV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $998,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $66.22 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $71.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average is $62.34.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.