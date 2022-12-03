Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,374,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365,730 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,869 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,360,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,641 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,907,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,951,000 after purchasing an additional 110,363 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after purchasing an additional 685,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 1.9 %

BIP opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.97 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 553.87%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.