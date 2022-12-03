Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

SNPS opened at $348.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.04.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

