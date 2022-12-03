Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 1,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $45.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.55.

