Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 22.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after buying an additional 75,193 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,894,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,907,000 after buying an additional 843,313 shares during the period. 44.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

