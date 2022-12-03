Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $224.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.10 and its 200-day moving average is $366.46. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $204.37 and a one year high of $752.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.26 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIVB. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $351.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.04.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

