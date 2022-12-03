Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 1,564 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after buying an additional 45,822 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2,226.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 476.9% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth $857,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $26.13 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87.

