Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 2,496 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,830 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.4 %

HBI opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

