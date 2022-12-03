Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 4,266 VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 152.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after buying an additional 112,282 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of REMX opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.85. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $77.17 and a 52 week high of $127.50.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.